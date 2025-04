SILANG, Cavite — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said a recent survey showing that more than half of Filipinos trust him and are satisfied with his performance validates his administration’s efforts since he took office.

Speaking to reporters, Marcos said he was inspired by the results of the latest Tugon ng Masa survey by OCTA Research, which showed that his trust rating is at 60 percent while his performance rating is at 59 percent.