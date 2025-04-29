MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said she was one of the individuals who would be arrested by the International Criminal Court (ICC) but that there would be others before her.

She identified Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, former Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde, Police Gen. Vicente Danao and Police Gen. Romeo Caramat as being on the ICC list.

Duterte also revealed in an interview with reporters in Carcar town that she could be arrested by the ICC as her daily conversations with her father during her visits to the Scheveningen Prison where was detained were being recorded.

Duterte first raised the possibility of her arrest during her stay at The Hague in Netherlands allegedly also for crimes against humanity, the same accusation leveled against her father for his relentless campaign against illegal drugs that resulted in the deaths of thousands.

“If the warrant is released while I am at The Hague, I will surely talk to another lawyer for me and ask what would be my options, but if the warrant is issued in the Philippines, let’s see how the government responds,” Duterte said at the times.

Duterte denied allegations by self-confessed Davao Death Squad member Arturo Lascanas that she created “Oplan Tokhang” during her time as Davao City vice mayor and mayor.

She dared Lascanas and other other accusers to file the proper charges in Philippine courts.



