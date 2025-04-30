(UPDATE) THE Philippines is poised to take a significant step toward deeper military cooperation with Taiwan, a move that could redefine Manila’s strategic posture in the West Philippine Sea and beyond.

Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, spokesman for the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea, confirmed in an interview that talks are under way to regularize warship transits across the Taiwan Strait, a development he hinted could lead to more formal joint military activities between the two neighbors and thus reshape the strategic calculus in the region.