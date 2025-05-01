A LAWYER representing victims of the Duterte administration’s war on drugs has affirmed that the Philippines has both the legal authority and the obligation to execute arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). This comes amid Vice President Sara Duterte’s public claim that she was included in a draft ICC list of persons of interest.

Kristina Conti, an ICC-accredited legal representative for the families of victims, rebuffed the vice president’s recent remarks, suggesting they may be intended to preempt the legal process. Duterte made the revelation earlier in an event in Cebu during which she confirmed for the first time that she had been informed of her alleged inclusion in the ICC’s draft list.