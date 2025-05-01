The low pressure area (LPA) estimated to be at 440 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, which is embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), would bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers over Mindanao while the rest of the country would feel the effects of the easterlies, state weather bureau Pagasa reported early Friday moning.

In its 3 a.m. advisory, Pagasa said that Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA and the easterlies.



Moderate to heavy rains occurring in some areas would possibly cause flash floods or landslides, Pagasa added.

The ITCZ could also bring scattered rain showers or thunderstorms to some parts of the Visayas and Mindanao. Flash floods or landslides would be possible in areas experiencing moderate to at times heavy rains, Pagasa said.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon would have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. Flash floods or landslides would possiblly occur in areas affected by severe thunderstorms.

The wind speed forecast for Luzon and Visayas is light to moderate, moving from the east to northeast. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Mindanao will experience light to moderate wind speed moving from the south to various directions. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate.



