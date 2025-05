LUCENA, Quezon: Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas on Friday said that Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar remained a senatorial candidate of the administration’s coalition but backed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to investigate Villar-owned PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp. for alleged poor services and high cost.

Navotas City Rep. Toby Tiangco, Alyansa’s campaign manager, said that concerns over PrimeWater’s services must be addressed through proper and transparent channels.