



MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor and director Ricky Davao has died. He was 63.

The news was first announced Friday by Viva Entertainment on its official Facebook page.

“Pahinga ka na, Sir Ricky. Ang aktor ay namayapa sa edad na 63 (Rest in peace Sir Ricky. The actor passed away at the age of 63),” the company said in its post.

Davao’s daughter, actress Arabella Davao, later confirmed the news in a separate social media post.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Ricky Davao. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children and loved ones, after bravely facing complications related to cancer,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of her father.

“For more than four decades, he dedicated his life to the craft of acting and directing. His remarkable body of work and award-winning performances have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire. Most of all, he was a loving father, brother, son, and friend,” she added.

“We are deeply grateful for your prayers, love, and kind messages during this difficult time. Details about his memorial service will be shared soon.”

Born Frederick Charles Caballes Davao, the actor reportedly passed away on Thursday, May 1, at a hospital in Taguig. He was said to be battling late-stage throat cancer.

Davao began his career in show business as a dancer, saying it was his first love, performing with the Vicor Crowd before transitioning into acting.

He became a household name with his role as the villain Eduard Rodrigo in the hit teleserye “Mula sa Puso.” His other notable works include “Abot Hanggang Sukdulan,” “Saranggola,” and “Ipaglaban Mo: The Movie,” which earned him accolades from prestigious award-giving bodies such as FAMAS, Gawad Urian, and the Metro Manila Film Festival.

Davao married actress Jackie Lou Blanco in 1989. Though the couple later separated, they had three children: Kenneth, Rikki Mae, and Arabella.

He was also in a long-term relationship with a partner named Mayeth.

Funeral and memorial details are expected to be announced by the family soon.