MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte said the evidence in the case that was filed against him was “planted.”

The lawmaker, who visited his father and former president Rodrigo Duterte at the Scheveningen Prison in The Hague, Netherlands, was reacting to a complaint filed against him by Davao businessman Kristone John Patria who claimed that he was physically attacked and threatened by the congressman during an altercation inside a bar in Davao City in February.