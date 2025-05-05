(UPDATE) IN the wake of several deadly traffic accidents, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announced Monday a sweeping overhaul of the driver’s licensing system to replace what he described as a “pay-to-play” certification racket with a competency-based model.

“The truth hurts — we’ve been handing out licenses like candy to people who couldn’t pass a proper driving test,” Dizon said in a media briefing. “That ends now. A driver’s license must mean something beyond paying a fee and memorizing answers.”