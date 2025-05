The easterlies and the frontal system would continue to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms across the archipelago, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday.

Easterly winds coming from the east and passing through the Pacific Ocean that carry humid, warm weather are bringing isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, Pagasa said in its 5 a.m. advisory.