MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Sunday issued a show cause order against Bustos, Bulacan Vice Mayor Martin Angeles in connection with several complaints of vote buying filed through the Commission’s Committee on Kontra Bigay.

In a one-page order signed by Numer P. Lobo, Comelec Regional Election Officer for Central Luzon, Angeles was given a non-extendible period of three days to explain why a complaint for election offense or a petition for disqualification should not be filed against him.