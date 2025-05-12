MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) issued an urgent advisory urging the public to take precautions as they head out to vote, amid a Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecast of dangerously high heat index levels in several areas on May 12.

In a Facebook post, the DOH advised voters to rest adequately, eat nutritious food, and avoid alcohol to strengthen their immune systems and prevent influenza-like illnesses, which erratic weather conditions may trigger.