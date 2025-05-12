EXCEPT for isolated downpours or drizzles during late afternoon or in the evening, most parts of the country would be experiencing another warm and humid weather due to the easterlies, state weather agency Pagasa said before dawn Tuesday.

However, another weather pattern – frontal system – would prevail over Northern Luzon, particularly over Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra and Kalinga where cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms would be likely, Pagasa said in its 5 a.m. advisory.