MANILA, Philippines — The government is expanding the implementation of its P20 per kilo rice program to reach 32 more Kadiwa ng Pangulo centers in provinces near Metro Manila starting Thursday, Malacañang announced Wednesday.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro made the announcement after the Department of Agriculture (DA) implemented the program dubbed “Benteng Bigas Meron (BBM) Na” in Metro Manila on Tuesday, as the Commission on Elections’ “ayuda” ban 10 days before the May 12 midterm elections lapsed.