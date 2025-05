MANILA, Philippines — Although not all of the administration-backed candidates made it to the “Magic 12,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is “satisfied” with how the senatorial race in the midterm elections turned out, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Six candidates from Marcos’ Alyansa Para Sa Pagbabago — Erwin Tulfo, Ping Lacson, Tito Sotto, Pia Cayetano, Camille Villar, and Lito Lapid — are poised to get seats in the Senate.