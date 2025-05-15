MANILA, Philippines — The Angeles City Regional Trial Court issued arrest warrants against former presidential spokesman Harry Roque and businesswoman Katherine Cassandra Li Ong, also known as Cassy Ong, in connection with a human trafficking case linked to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hubs in Porac, Pampanga.

Angeles City RTC Branch 118 issued the warrants following the filing of 11 criminal cases under the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012. The charges were based on findings from a series of government raids on suspected POGO operations where authorities reported uncovering widespread forced labor, illegal detention, and other trafficking-related offenses. Prosecutors cited violations of Section 4(l) in relation to Section 6(c) of Republic Act 9208, which covers acts that facilitate trafficking such as recruitment and exploitation of persons.