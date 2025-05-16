MANILA, Philippines — The driver of a sports utility vehicle that crashed into the entrance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in early May was released by a local court after he posted a P100,000 bail.

The 47-year-old motorist was charged with reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide, multiple serious physical injuries, and damage to property.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police – Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP) also received a copy of the bail order.

According to AVSEGROUP, the motorist was released on Thursday night by a Pasay court.

“The accused underwent a physical and medical examination at the Pasay City General Hospital and the result yielded to no external signs of injury at the time of examination. The accused was turned over to his live-in partner,” the AVSEGROUP said in a Viber statement.

