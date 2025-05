MANILA, Philippines — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies will bring rains over several parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Mindanao, Eastern Visayas and Palawan.