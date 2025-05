(UPDATE) MANILA, Philippines — The President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Tomoko Akane, asked two judges assigned to handle the case against former president Rodrigo Duterte to comment on a petition filed through his lawyer seeking their disqualification.

Akane said Judges María del Socorro Flores Liera and Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou have until May 22 to send their views to the plea sent by Duterte’s defense lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman, on May 9.