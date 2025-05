MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday proclaimed the 12 newly elected senators in what officials described as the fastest Senate proclamation in Philippine electoral history.

The proclamation ceremony was held at the Manila Hotel’s Tent City and was attended by 11 of the 12 newly-elected senators. Sen. Francis Pangilinan was unable to attend due to a prior commitment in the United States, where he was scheduled to attend his daughter’s graduation.