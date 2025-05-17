



Good day. Here are the stories of The Manila Times for Sunday, May 18, 2025.

READ: ICC president tells judges to comment

THE president of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Tomoko Akane, has asked two judges to comment on former president Rodrigo Duterte’s recent request for their disqualification in jurisdiction-related matters. The request was made on Friday, May 16, with a deadline set for written observations by May 22. Judges María del Socorro Flores Liera and Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou have been instructed to provide their views on the plea, which was submitted by Duterte’s defense attorney, Nicholas Kaufman, on May 9. According to the Rome Statute, which governs the ICC, judges facing such challenges are entitled to present their perspectives on the application. In addition to the judges, the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor must respond to the defense’s request by May 22.

READ: Comelec proclaims 12 winning senators

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday afternoon proclaimed the 12 newly elected senators of the republic, in what officials described as the fastest official Senate proclamation in Philippine electoral history. The proclamation ceremony was held at the Manila Hotel’s Tent City and was attended by 11 of the 12 newly elected senators. Sen. Francis Pangilinan was unable to attend due to a prior commitment in the United States, where he was scheduled to attend his daughter’s graduation.

READ: Sara wants ‘bloodbath’ at impeach trial

VICE President Sara Duterte said her lawyers are continuing their preparations for her upcoming impeachment trial and that she wants the trial to proceed as she wants to have a “bloodbath.” The Senate is expected to convene as an impeachment court on June 2 to receive the articles of impeachment filed Feb. 5, the last session day before the election period. Despite having five of her allies getting Senate seats — Bong Go, Ronald Dela Rosa, Rodante Marcoleta, Camille Villar and Imee Marcos — Duterte said she is not expecting either an acquittal or a guilty verdict during the trial, and she is ready to accept whatever happens during the trial.

READ: Be ready for modern warfare, Marcos tells cadets

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday called on 266 members of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Siklab-Laya” Class of 2025 to stay “mentally sharp” amid the growing threat of cyber warfare. Speaking at the commencement rites at Fort del Pilar in Baguio City, Marcos reminded the cadets that modern warfare now extends beyond traditional domains. Marcos advised them to apply what they have learned during their training and courses in the academy, especially in such areas as artificial intelligence, drone technology, strategic thinking, and ethical leadership. He hailed the Siklab-Laya Class as a “class of many firsts,” citing that they were the first cadets trained on Pag-asa Island and had represented the PMA in international military forums and competitions.

READ: 4 lawmakers emerging as possible House speaker

AT least four names have emerged in a crucial fight for the speakership in the House of Representatives that could chart the course of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s legislative agenda in the last three years of his term. Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the lack of authority to speak on the matter told The Manila Times that billionaire and returning Bacolod Rep. Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has been named as the possible frontrunner to replace Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez. Benitez, the source said, was heavily favored by first lady Liza Araneta Marcos to bring order to the House, which has been besieged with controversy over alleged irregularities in the 2025 budget and the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte. Other names floated in the fight for the speakership were Ilocos Norte 2nd District Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba, who is seen as the consensus candidate among the Marcos bloc and Navotas Rep. Tobias Tiangco, who said that while he is not seeking the speakership, he is open to the idea if some congressmen would endorse him.

BUSINESS: The Cake Architect is In

The Manila Times caught up with Chef Myla Lapuz-Mabute, a specialist in crafting bespoke cakes and exquisite pastries. Lapuz-Mabute shared her journey, starting as an IT specialist before realizing she wanted a change, prompting her to pursue a new path in baking. She attributed her career shift to the 2008 recession, which heavily impacted the IT industry and her own job stability, prompting her to make a change in 2009 in Miyara.

SPORTS: Meneses relishes first UAAP crown

A 10-TIME champ in the Premier Volleyball League, seven times as head coach of the Creamline Cool Smashers, Sherwin Meneses is now also a champion tactician in the best collegiate volleyball league in the country. Meneses clinched a breakthrough UAAP title, his first overall in the collegiate ranks, after the NU Lady Bulldogs dominated the De La Salle Lady Spikers, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19, in Game 2 of the Season 87 women’s Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs swept the best-of-3 series to clinch their second straight crown and third title in the last four seasons.

READ: Opinion and editorial

Marlen Ronquillo is today’s front page columnist, talking about the 12 newly-proclaimed senators.

Today’s editorial analyzes the recent arrest at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. Read more in the paper’s opinion section or listen to the Voice of the Times.

