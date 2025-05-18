THE Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has raised the alarm against possible flash floods and landslides in some areas of Mindanao due to frequent rains caused by the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

Weather specialist Robert Badrina, in a 5 a.m. Sunday briefing, said the ITCZ — an imaginary line where winds from the northern and southern hemispheres meet — has also been bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, and Palawan in Luzon.