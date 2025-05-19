



The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies have been affecting the entire archipelago, bringing scattered and isolated rain showers within a 24-hour period, the state-run weather agency said Monday.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the ITCZ – an imaginary line where winds from the northern and southern hemispheres meet – would be bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Mindanao, Negros Oriental, Siquijor and Palawan.

Similar weather pattern would be likely over Eastern Samar, Leyte and Southern Leyte caused by the easterlies — humid and warm winds coming from the east and passing through the Pacific Ocean, Pagasa added.

Easterly winds would also be affecting Metro Manila and the rest of the country where partly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated heavy rains or thunderstorms would be experienced in a 24-hour period, Pagasa said.

It noted that the frequent rains that occur especially in the afternoon or in the evening indicate the onset of the rainy season, which could be declared in the last week of May or first week of June, according to Pagasa.