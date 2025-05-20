MANILA, Philippines — A devastating fire swept through a residential area in Road 12, Anonas St., Sta. Mesa, Manila, on Monday, claiming the lives of two children and leaving around 100 families displaced.

According to reports from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the blaze broke out at around 4 p.m. and quickly spread due to strong winds and the prevalence of homes made from light, flammable materials.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion during the incident, further intensifying the panic among residents.

The fire reached fourth alarm status before firefighters were able to bring it under control by approximately 7 p.m. Aside from residential homes, a school building and several vehicles were also damaged in the blaze.

At least two individuals sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the fire.



