MANILA, Philippines — Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is extending the olive branch not just to the Dutertes but to everyone, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

“What the President said was very clear. It’s for everyone. If he can reach an agreement with anyone, even though they differ in their political policies, he is willing to reach an agreement and discuss it for the good of the people,” Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said in Filipino in an interview with dzBB.