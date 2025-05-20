MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court partially lifted the restraining order it issued in 2022 against the implementation of the no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP) of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Spokesman Camille Ting said the High Court granted the urgent motion filed by the Office of the Solicitor General on behalf of the MMDA, partially lifting the temporary restraining order (TRO) issued Aug. 30, 2022.

The partial lifting covers only the NCAP along major thoroughfares.

“(T)he TRO is only lifted with respect to the MMDA but it still remains with respect to the LGU (local government unit) ordinances. It can only be implemented by the MMDA in major thoroughfares kasi ‘yung (because the) MMDA resolution only refers to major thoroughfares, especially C-5 and EDSA,” Ting said.

The high tribunal issued the TRO after some transport groups questioned NCAP’s constitutionality.

In a motion dated May 8, 2025, the MMDA sought the immediate partial lifting of the TRO against the NCAP, saying “existing traffic management measures simply fall short of what the situation demands.”

“Recent data reveal the urgent need to reinstate the MMDA’s NCAP to strengthen traffic enforcement efforts. Since the issuance of the August 30, 2022 TRO, the MMDA’s CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras have recorded around 833,097 traffic violations as of the end of April 2025. In March of this year alone, 12,566 traffic violations were documented — well above the 9,500 average monthly traffic violations prior to the NCAP’s suspension,” the MMDA said in its motion.

“With the announced massive rehabilitation of EDSA set to commence initial operations by mid-May 2025, the MMDA expects a significant diversion of vehicles to interior roads and alternate routes, Given the sheer volume of vehicles and the complexity of Metro Manila’s road network, the limited deployment of MMDA traffic enforcers and deputized local officers is gross inadequate to manage the anticipated surge in traffic.”



