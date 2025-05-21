The Vatican has elevated the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Paul of the Cross in Marikina City to the rank of a minor basilica, marking a historic first in the Philippines under the papacy of Pope Leo XIV.

The declaration was made through a decree issued on May 13, 2025 by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. This comes after a petition submitted in December 2024 by Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Cruz Santos, during the final months of Pope Francis’ pontificate. The decree was issued just five days after Cardinal Robert Prevost assumed the papacy as Pope Leo XIV.

The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Paul of the Cross. photo from the Diocese of Antipolo

Santos called the Vatican’s approval a “momentous blessing” and a “sacred recognition” of the Marikina church community’s deep faith and devotion.

“May this basilica become a haven of prayer, renewal, and spiritual refuge, echoing the love and mercy of God to all who seek Him,” Santos said. “As we celebrate this divine gift, may we continue to nurture and strengthen our faith, bringing forth the spirit of evangelization in our community.”

This milestone makes the St. Paul of the Cross shrine the second minor basilica in the Diocese of Antipolo, following the Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Taytay, which received the designation in 2024.

The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Paul of the Cross was established as a parish in 1975, making it the oldest church in the Philippines dedicated to its namesake. Originally administered by the Passionist Fathers, pastoral responsibilities were transferred to the Diocese of Antipolo in 2004.

With its new status, the basilica gains special privileges that reflect its closer connection to the papacy and the Church of Rome. These include the use of the “ombrellino”—a red and yellow canopy symbolizing papal authority—and the “tintinnabulum,” a ceremonial bell used in liturgical processions. The basilica is also permitted to display the crossed keys of St. Peter on its banners and official signage.

“The two minor basilicas in our diocese now stand as pillars of devotion, inviting pilgrims and worshippers to encounter Christ in a profound and transformative way,” Santos said.



