MANILA, Philippines — The Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced the start of education compliance monitoring and cash grant payments for School Year 2025-2026 in June.

“This adjustment follows the Department of Education’s (DepEd) revised school calendar for School Year 2025–2026,” Director Gemma Gabuya of the 4Ps National Program Management Office (NPMO) said on Wednesday.

“The move is also in line with the 4Ps Act of 2019, which mandates that education grants shall not exceed 10 months per monitored child in a year,” she added.

Gabuya said the compliance period would include Pay Period 3, covering June to July 2025.

To qualify for education grants, 4Ps beneficiaries must ensure children ages 3-18 are enrolled in school and attend classes at least 85 percent of the time.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“This change ensures that education grants are disbursed only during months when children are actually attending school, thereby maximizing the support provided to beneficiary households,” Gabuya said.

Gabuya also stated that for Pay Period 2 of 2025, covering April to May, beneficiaries will receive health grants, rice subsidies, and First 1000 Days (F1KD) cash grants for households with pregnant members or children ages 0-2.

Introduced in 2008 and enacted into law by Republic Act 11310 in 2019, the 4Ps program is a national poverty reduction initiative that provides conditional cash transfers to poor households for up to seven years, aiming to enhance children’s health, nutrition, and education.



