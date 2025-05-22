MANILA, Philippines — Acknowledging the people’s disappointment in how government services were being delivered, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called for the courtesy resignation of all his Cabinet secretaries.

His call is aimed at giving him the elbow room to evaluate the performance of each department and determine who will continue to serve in line with his administration’s recalibrated priorities.

With three years left in his presidency, Marcos says “it’s time to realign government with the people’s expectations.”

In his recent podcast, the chief executive admitted to being “too nice” to people who worked under him that they are barely hitting their targets.

“This is not about personalities—it’s about performance, alignment, and urgency. Those who have delivered and continue to deliver will be recognized. But we cannot afford to be complacent. The time for comfort zones is over,” he said in Filipino and English.

“This is not business as usual… The people have spoken, and they expect results—not politics, not excuses. We hear them, and we will act,” he added.



