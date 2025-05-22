MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division acquitted former Agriculture secretaries Bernie Fondevilla and Proceso Alcala as well as 12 other individuals of graft in connection with the procurement of pumps and engines in 2010.

The court found that the prosecution failed to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

“After a judicious assessment of the testimonial and documentary evidence on record, the Court finds, and so holds, that all the accused are not guilty,” the court said in a 137-page decision promulgated on Thursday.

In the case that was docketed as SB-19-CRM-0173, the court acquitted Fondevilla, Silvino Tejada, Ester Santos, Sonia Salguero, Arnulfo Gesite, Wilfredo Sanidad, Rafael Monte, Rodelio Carating, Diosdado Manalus, Ernesto Brampio, Elmer Baquiran (president of Agri Component Corporation or Agricom at the time material to the case), and Eduardo Villamor (Agricom vice president at the time material to the case).

It acquitted Alcala, Tejada, Santos, Sanidad, Monte, Carating, Cecilia Orlanes, Luz Divina Sison, Baquiran, and Villamor in the case that was docketed as SB-19-CRM-0174.

