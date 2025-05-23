MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is opening an “ease of doing business” lane that will facilitate faster government transactions for passport and consular services at its main office at the Aseana City business district in Paranaque.

The establishment of the lane is in line with Presidential Proclamation 818, declaring the month of May as Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Month.

It caters to eligible individuals, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant, minors, overseas Filipinos, individuals with exceptional and emergency cases, and Muslim-Filipinos who are intending to join the annual Hajj pilgrimage between June and July.

The DFA-Office of Consular Affairs said the EODB Lane is integrated into its Passport Courtesy Lane May 21 to 30.

The EODB Month celebration is a month-long observance which aims to raise awareness, promote reforms, and encourage collaboration among government agencies, private sector, and the public to enhance the ease of doing business in the Philippines.

Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018 mandates the streamlining, standardization and automation of government processes to enhance public service delivery.



