Parts of the Philippines would experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers brough about by the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies, state weather bureau Pagasa said early Saturday morning.

In its 4 a.m. weather advisory, Pagasa said that the ITCZ would affect Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan, and the easterlies would prevail over the rest of Luzon.

Occurence of flash foods or lanslides is possible in some areas in Mindanao, Visayas and Palawan experiencing moderate to at times heavy rains.

Pagasa said that Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon would have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and occurence of flash floods or landslides is possible during severe thunderstorms.

The wind speed forecast for Northern and Central Luzon is light to moderate moving from the southeast to northeast, while coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

The rest of the country will experience light to moderate wind speed moving from the southeast to east while coastal waters will be slight to moderate.



