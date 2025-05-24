MANILA, Philippines — Over 500,000 firearms and prohibited items across the country were intercepted by the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) in the first four months of 2025.

The seized items, in addition to guns, consist of ammunition, gun parts, sharp objects, flammable substances, and incendiary devices.

OTS Administrator Arthur Busnar said that these items were discovered during regular security checks, which are a necessary part of their responsibility to stop the entry of seemingly harmless everyday objects that could potentially be used for harmful intentions such as hijacking or unlawful acts.

The OTS added that, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to prioritize national security and public convenience, the OTS was actively working to ensure that security measures did not cause unnecessary inconvenience to passengers.

The agency is adopting a risk-based, intelligence-driven approach to enhance transport security.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Additionally, the Department of Transportation is collaborating with its attached and sectoral agencies to ensure that policies prioritize the convenience, efficiency, and rights of travelers.

Airport authorities are reminding passengers not to bring firearms, amulets, gun replicas, and similar items to avoid delays and inconvenience during flights.

The OTS also advises travelers to secure the necessary documents, particularly a permit to transport from the Philippine National Police (PNP), when carrying guns and ammunition during their trips.



