MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday opened the 65th Palarong Pambansa, the Philippines’ largest and most prestigious youth sports competition.

The President led the opening of the 2025 Palarong Pambansa at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte. He was joined by Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc and Vice Governor Cecilia Araneta-Marcos.

LET THE GAMES BEGIN The 65th Palarong Pambansa opens at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on May 24, 2025. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. opened the country’s largest and most prestigious youth sports competiton. Around 15,000 delegates from 20 athletic associations, including the country’s 18 regions, the National Academy of Sports and Philippine Overseas Schools, are expected to participate in the competition which runs from May 24 to 31.

Hidilyn Diaz, the country’s first Olympic gold medalist, led the Oath of Coaches and Technical Officials and served as Technical Director of the weightlifting demonstration event — marking a new chapter in her storied athletic journey.

The festivities kicked off with the “Parada ng mga Atleta,” a parade along Rizal Street and Sirib Mile in Laoag City, showcasing all regional delegations led by drum and lyre corps, cheer squads, and cultural performers.

The main program, “Palakasan: Tales of Filipino Strength,” featured large-scale cultural performances honoring Northern Luzon’s rich heritage, including dramatizations of Biag ni Lam-ang, the Basi Revolt, and the legacy of Ilocano Olympic swimmer Teofilo Yldefonso.

Batang Baseball standout Gerick Jhon Flores, a record-holder in the 11th BFA U12 Asian Baseball Championship, delivered the Athlete’s Oath on behalf of thousands of student-athletes nationwide.

The symbolic lighting of the Palarong Pambansa light beam was led by decorated Filipino athletes from previous Palaro editions, the SEA Games, and the Paralympics — including Jemmuelle James Espiritu (Archery), Mark Anthony Domingo (Athletics), Jesson Cid (Decathlon), Roger Tapia (Para-athletics), and Eric Ang (Trap Shooting).

With the theme, “Nagkakaisang Kapuluan (United Archipelago),” the annual national scholastic multi-sport competition aims to promote physical education, discover emerging athletic talent, and foster camaraderie and national pride among student-athletes from diverse backgrounds.

This year’s Palaro features 24 regular sports, including athletics, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, taekwondo and swimming. Weightlifting will be introduced as a demonstration sport while kickboxing, girls’ football and girls’ futsal will be held as exhibition events.

A special category for athletes with disabilities also highlights events in para-athletics, para-swimming, bocce and goalball, reinforcing the Competition’s commitment to inclusivity.

Around 15,000 delegates from 20 athletic associations, including the country’s 18 regions, the National Academy of Sports and Philippine Overseas Schools, are expected to participate in the weeklong competition which runs from May 24 to 31.

The Palarong Pambansa returns to Ilocos Norte for the first time since 1968 when it was last hosted during the administration of former president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

Its official logo commemorates the historic homecoming with inabel-inspired patterns and a stylized image of Teófilo Yldefonso, the “Ilocano Shark” and the country’s first Olympic medalist, born in Piddig, Ilocos Norte.