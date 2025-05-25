MANILA, Philippines— President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to conduct relief operations and assist thousands of residents affected by massive flooding in Maguindanao.

Malacañang on Sunday said that the PCSO sent 1,000 food packs containing rice, instant noodles, canned goods, and potable water to 16 villages devastated by the calamity.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Datu Piang reported that almost 8,000 families in 16 barangay were affected by the floods.

The PCSO’s Authorized Agent Corporations – 5A Royal Gaming OPC in Maguindanao del Sur– was tapped to spearhead the distribution of food packs to the flood victims at an evacuation center in Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur.

PCSO General Manager Mel Robles said that 2,500 Charitimba or food packs in huge bales will also be airlifted to affected areas in the provinces in coordination with the Philippine National Police.

“Our commitment is unwavering. We will not stop until we see to it that all the affected residents have received the necessary food and medical assistance,” Robles said.

The town of Datu Piang in Maguindanao del Sur has been declared a state of calamity due to the massive floods caused by the Intertropical Convergence Zone that hit the area in the past days.



