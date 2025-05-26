CLOUDY skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms would prevail over the Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan in Luzon due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the state-run weather agency said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the easterlies – winds coming from the east passing through the Pacific Ocean and carrying humid, warm weather – has been affecting most parts of Luzon including Metro Manila.

Weather specialist Robert Badrina of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) particularly said that Zamboanga Peninsula, Negros Island Region, Western Visayas, and Palawan would be experiencing rains all throughout the day due to the ITCZ.

ITCZ is an imaginary line where winds from the southern and northern hemispheres meet.

“Flash floods or landslides would be possible due to moderate to at times heavy rains in these areas,” the Pagasa forecaster said.

The rest of the country would likely have partly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the next 24 hours, Pagasa said.

Generally, most parts of Luzon would experience fair weather and hot temperatures during late morning until mid-afternoon, it added.



