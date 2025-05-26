MANILA, Philippines — The government announced several interventions, including free toll on Skyway 3, to ease traffic flow as the Edsa Rebuild project starts next month.

In a joint briefing, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Transportation (DOTr), and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) unveiled coordinated measures to minimize disruptions and ensure the safe, orderly flow of traffic during what will be the most significant rehabilitation of Edsa since its last major overhaul in the 1980s. The project aims to ease the burden on commuters and motorists and is projected to cost P8.7 billion.

The Edsa Rebuild, which will run from 2025 to 2026, is designed to improve traffic flow, modernize commuter infrastructure, and reshape Metro Manila’s busiest thoroughfare into a safer, greener, and more walkable corridor.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said that construction will follow a phased schedule. The northbound stretch from Roxas Boulevard to Starmall Shaw Boulevard will begin with work on the bus lane from June 13 to September 11, followed by sequential repairs of the second, third, and fourth lanes, ending with the outermost lane by December 2026. Similar phased work will happen on the northbound Quezon City–Caloocan to Monumento section, while the southbound lanes from SM North to Roxas Boulevard will follow the same inner-to-outer sequence.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Don Artes discuss the Edsa Rebuilt project at a press briefing on May 26, 2025. PHOTO BY ISMAEL DE JUAN

To manage congestion, the government has introduced several interventions — provide free toll on Skyway Stage 3 to encourage motorists to use elevated routes and decongest Edsa; deploy an additional 100 buses along the Edsa Busway to accommodate displaced passengers; increase the number of train sets on the MRT-3 to boost capacity during peak hours; implement an odd-even traffic scheme on Edsa to control vehicle volume; and conduct clearing operations to remove obstructions along alternate routes, ensuring smoother traffic flow on side roads.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon Vince Dizon said that the dedicated Edsa Busway will remain operational to serve thousands of commuters daily.

Dizon said enhanced bus stations with designated loading and unloading areas are part of the project’s improvements, aiming to uplift the commuter experience and ensure continued connectivity even as construction progresses.

MMDA Chairman Don Artes assured the public that it will work closely with local governments and transport operators to strictly enforce the traffic schemes and minimize bottlenecks.

Artes called on commuters and motorists for patience and cooperation, stressing that the interventions are designed to “lessen the burden” of the major road works.

“This is not just a DPWH project — this is a whole-of-government effort, and we need the help of every commuter and motorist to make sure the pain is manageable,” he said.

The officials acknowledged that short-term disruptions are inevitable but emphasized the importance of completing the Edsa Rebuild for the long-term safety, efficiency, and sustainability of Metro Manila’s road network.

“This is a project for the future of Metro Manila,” Bonoan said. “We ask for everyone’s understanding as we rebuild and improve one of the most critical arteries of our country.”