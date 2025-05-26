Three weather systems would bring cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, or thunderstorms across the archipelago, state weather bureau Pagasa said before dawn Tuesday.

In its 4 a.m. weather advisory, Pagasa said that the Zamboanga Peninsula in Mindanao, Western Visayas, and Palawan in Luzon would experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

Batanes and Babuyan Islands in the northernmost part of Luzon will also have cloudy skies, scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the frontal system, or the transition boundary between two different air masses of different temperatures and humidity.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterly winds, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao would also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Occurrences of flash floods or landslides are possible in areas experiencing moderate to at times heavy rains or during severe thunderstorms, Pagasa added.

In its 2 a.m. weather update, Pagasa said no low-pressure areas or cloud bands are being monitored for the possible formation of tropical cyclones.



