MANILA, Philippines — Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said Wednesday that the legal team of expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. in Dili filed a petition for habeas corpus, seeking to compel authorities to justify Teves’ sudden arrest and planned deportation to the Philippines.

“If the writ is granted, the authorities must explain why Teves is being held, and on what basis they plan to deport him,” Topacio said in an interview, citing provisions of Timor-Leste’s constitution that declare judicial decisions as mandatory and binding.

Teves, who has been seeking political asylum in Timor-Leste, was arrested Tuesday night by immigration police, along with his local lawyer, Dr. Joao Serra. Both were being held at the Ministry of the Interior compound in Dili as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Topacio.

Topacio said no arrest warrant was shown and no formal reason was given for Teves’ detention.

“This is why his lawyers are questioning the arrest before the Timorese courts, arguing that any deportation would amount to circumventing the final and executory court decisions denying the Philippine government’s extradition requests,” he said.

He added that a second legal remedy — a “cautelar writ” under Portuguese-based Timorese law — is also being explored to stop any attempt to fly Teves out of Timor-Leste.

The Philippine government has been seeking Teves’ return over multiple murder charges, including his alleged role in the March 2023 killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, but Timor-Leste’s courts have denied extradition, citing “grave danger” to Teves’ safety, potential torture, and the risk of unfair proceedings.

Topacio maintained that Teves, although an undocumented alien due to his canceled passport, is protected under international asylum laws, and that any forced removal would violate both Timorese constitutional provisions and global human rights standards.

“If he is sent back, of course, we are ready to defend him here,” Topacio said. “But we remain confident, especially now that many of the witnesses have recanted, that the government’s case is very weak.”

He also confirmed that Teves’ asylum application in Timor-Leste was still pending.



