(UPDATE) MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has deployed a high-level joint team to oversee the return of former Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr., after the Timor-Leste government ordered his immediate deportation.

Teves, who faces multiple serious charges in the Philippines—including murder, frustrated murder, and the high-profile assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo—has been declared a threat to Timor-Leste’s national security and public order, according to official documents and statements released by Timorese authorities.

The deportation order, issued by Timor-Leste’s Ministry of the Interior, comes with a 10-year re-entry ban and was based on domestic migration and asylum laws, as well as a commitment to regional cooperation under Asean principles. The Presidency of the Council of Ministers stressed that harboring fugitives undermines international efforts to combat transnational crime and strains diplomatic relations.

In response, the DOJ has mobilized a joint team made up of representatives from the DOJ, the Bureau of Immigration (BI), and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to work closely with Timor-Leste in ensuring Teves’ safe, secure, and lawful repatriation to the Philippines.

“We commend the Government of Timor-Leste for its decisive and principled stance,” the DOJ said in a statement Thursday. “Their action reflects a strong commitment to justice, the international rule of law, and the shared responsibility of maintaining regional stability.”

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The DOJ assured the public and the international community that the legal process in the Philippines will be handled with full respect for due process.

“Justice will be pursued without fear or favor,” the department emphasized. “We await Mr. Teves’ arrival to face the charges against him. Justice will prevail.”

The government of Timor-Leste has confirmed it has decided to deport and ban Teves Jr., saying it considered his presence a “threat to national security and interests.”

“The Government of Timor-Leste believes that the presence of Filipino citizen Arnolfo Teves Jr. in its territory, who is suspected of having committed several serious crimes and has been formally charged by the judicial authorities of the Republic of the Philippines – a member country of Asean, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – represents a serious and unacceptable situation,” it said.

Teves’ extended stay in Timor-Leste for over two years, it added, “poses a disruptive factor” in its bilateral relations with the Philippines and “establishes a serious precedent with potential implications for internal security.”

“The perception that Timor-Leste might be viewed as a refuge for individuals fleeing international justice undermines the integrity of our borders and our shared efforts to combat transnational crime,” it said.

“The imminent full accession of Timor-Leste to Asean, scheduled for October this year, further reinforces the responsibility of the Timorese State to actively collaborate with its regional partners in upholding justice, legality, and stability in the region,” it added.

Timor-Leste said its decision to deport Teves would take effect immediately.

His deportation, it noted, was based on a Ministry of the Interior decision, saying he is in possession of a passport that the Philippine government has cancelled and is staying in Timor-Leste without a valid visa and legal authorization to remain there.

“The decision, which takes effect immediately, is based on national legislation regarding migration and asylum and is grounded in the risks that this citizen’s continued presence poses to public order and national security,” the government said.

On the other hand, Teves’ prohibition from entering Timor-Leste for a period of 10 years, it said, was in accordance with its Migration and Asylum Law.

The Timor-Leste government issued the decision citing the criminal charges Teves faces in the Philippines, including 13 counts of murder, 13 counts of frustrated murder, and four counts of attempted murder, related to crimes committed between 2019 and 2023, including the murder then Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

“The Government reaffirms its commitment to the principles of the rule of law, respect for international norms concerning cooperation between states, and the safeguarding of security and stability not only within the national territory but also in the Southeast Asia region, in coordination with the collective efforts of Asean Member States,” it said.

Before this, the Court of Appeals in Timor-Leste issued two formal notifications on Wednesday, giving authorities just 48 hours to state their position on the matter.

The first notification was sent to Timor-Leste Attorney General Dr. Jacinto Babo Soares. It demands that his office provide a legal opinion within two days regarding Teves’ habeas corpus request. The document cites Article 206, Section 2 of Timor-Leste’s Criminal Procedure Code (C.P.P.), which requires authorities to respond swiftly when someone claims their imprisonment is unjust.

A second, nearly identical notice was sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, referencing Article 205-A, Section 3 of the C.P.P. This suggests the court is treating the case with high urgency, possibly due to concerns over Teves’ rights or the legality of his detention.

A habeas corpus petition is a legal tool that allows detainees to challenge their imprisonment if they believe it violates their rights. If the prosecution fails to justify his detention, the court may order his release.

Prosecutors must submit their arguments by Friday, May 30 or risk the court ruling without their input. If they fail to provide a strong reason for Teves’ continued detention, the judges could grant his release.