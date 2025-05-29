(UPDATE) PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named Police Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III as the new chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin announced on Thursday.

“Turnover of command is scheduled on June 2,” Bersamin said in a press conference in Malacañang.

Torre, who heads the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, played a key role in the arrest and subsequent turnover in March of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court to face trial for crimes against humanity in connection with his bloody war on drugs.

Torre also makes history as the first PNP Academy graduate to lead the 228,000-strong police force, ending the dominance of the Philippine Military Academy.

He will be taking over from Police Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, who will wrap up his uniformed career on June 7.

HAIL TO THE CHIEF Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III. PNA PHOTO

He was supposed to retire from service in February upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 but the President extended his term to ensure stability during the midterm elections.

A product of the PNPA “Tagapagpatupad” Class of 1993, Torre bested Deputy Chief of Administration Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., Area Police Command Western Mindanao commander Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac, Directorial Staff chief Lt. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo and National Capital Police Region Office director Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin for the post.

Torre served as the director of the Quezon City Police District. He was the chief of the Davao Regional Police Office during the successful arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy after a high-tension standoff in August 2024.

Bersamin brushed off speculations that promoting Torre was a reward for collaring Quiboloy and Duterte.

“All promotions are rewards, but most promotions are given on merit. So, let us assume that this was given on merit because you know it was not an easy decision on the part of the President,” he said.

“In these kinds of operations of the police, he was given an assignment — such as the one with the KOJC. He went at it like it was an ordinary thing, very professional. So, we should praise him for that. So, let us not judge a person on the basis of one that he had done very excellently,” he added.

The Palace executive also reiterated that the designation of Torre as the next top policeman, despite there being more senior officers in the short list of candidates, is “the president’s discretion,” which is considered “to be absolute,” and he is confident that there will be no demoralization among their ranks.

“The police force, they are all professionals. They all are very great professionals, very decorated individuals. They just follow what the President desires,” he said.

“The President always demands performance. No matter what was tasked to you, you must exhibit a high level of performance. I am not going to discount that, but there may be other qualities of General Torre that he might have considered in comparison to the qualities of those others who were not given this responsibility,” he added.

Bersamin said the Palace expects Torre “will be there performing his best up until the end.”

Meanwhile, the President has rejected the courtesy resignations tendered by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

The Remullas, along with Torre, were the principal players in the arrest of Duterte, coursed through the International Criminal Police Organization three months ago.

Marcos, on the other hand, has yet to decide on the fate of National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, Bersamin said.

Lawmakers lauded the appointment of Torre as PNP chief, calling him a “no-nonsense leader with the courage, integrity and operational command needed to lead the force at a crucial time.”

“General Torre is stepping into this role with a record that speaks for itself. He is a principled and fearless officer, the kind of leader the PNP needs to restore credibility, enforce the law without fear or favor, and protect the Filipino people with professionalism and respect,” Speaker Martin Romualdez said.

He also said that despite public scrutiny and political pressure, Torre remained steadfast in upholding the law while carrying out high-profile missions.

“General Torre’s steady hand in critical situations shows he is not only unafraid to act, but also committed to doing so within the bounds of the law. That kind of leadership is rare, and exactly what the police force needs today,” Romualdez said.

Mamamayang Liberal Partylist representative-elect Leila de Lima said Torre’s appointment comes at a time when the Philippines “yearns for institutions that serve with integrity, uphold the rule of law, and protect the rights and safety of every Filipino.”

“I have full confidence that under Torre’s leadership, the PNP can further restore public trust and reaffirm its role as a protector of the people — not of power,” de Lima said.

She also lauded Torre’s courage and fidelity to his oath in moments that tested the principles of law enforcement.

“I trust that he will bring the same clarity of purpose and steadiness of hand in his stewardship of the police force, guided not by political allegiance but by his sworn duty to the Constitution and the republic,” de Lima said.

Torre’s appointment also drew support from the “Young Guns” group at the House of Representatives.

Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, Zambales 1st District Rep. Jay Khonghun, La Union 1st District Rep. Francisco Paolo Ortega V, 1RIDER Rep. Rodge Gutierrez and Manila 1st District Rep. Ernesto Dionisio Jr. issued a joint statement.

“We are fully and 100 percent behind President Marcos’ decision to appoint Gen[eral] Torre as PNP chief. At a time when we need strong and humane leadership in the police ranks, this is a clear message: we are in good, capable hands,” the young lawmakers said in Filipino and English.

Torre’s “career has been defined by courage, integrity and an unyielding commitment to justice. We believe his leadership will inspire confidence not only within the PNP but also among the Filipino people,” they said.

Former Magdalo representative Gary Alejano also welcomed Torre’s appointment.

Alejano, who now serves as national president of the Samahang Magdalo after the party-list lost in the last midterm elections, sent the group’s congratulations.

“Gen[eral] Torre is known not only for his mission-oriented leadership, but also for his courageous resolve and steadfast commitment to public service. In these critical times when our nation needs strong yet principled leadership, his appointment is both timely and reassuring. We are confident that under his command, the PNP will further its pursuit of genuine reform, professionalism and public trust,” Alejano said.

“May his tenure be marked by unity in the ranks, protection of human rights and strategic enforcement that puts the safety and dignity of every Filipino first,” he added. WITH REINA C. TOLENTINO AND ARIC JOHN SY CUA