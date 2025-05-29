MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. turned down the courtesy resignations of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla, and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Executive Secretary Bersamin said on Thursday.

No decision has been made regarding the fate of National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, the Palace Executive said.

The Remullas and Teodoro are the latest batch of Cabinet officials who get to keep their posts after Marcos also decided to keep his economic team – Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, Socioeconomic Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, and Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.



