MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya underscored the strong ties between the two countries as they navigated escalating security concerns in the region.

The talks on May 29, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan were a result of a meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru in Manila on April 29.

Both leaders focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in key areas such as maritime security and economic resilience, while sharing a vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The meeting emphasized the two countries’ ongoing commitment to fortifying security and defense collaborations, noting progress on agreements established in a prior summit.

A significant outcome of the discussions was the initiation of negotiations regarding the Japan-Philippines Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), alongside talks for a potential Information Security Agreement.

Moreover, the entry into force of the Japan-Philippines Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) was highlighted, which aims to streamline mutual defense efforts between the two nations.



