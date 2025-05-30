MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed that former Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. was being held in a temporary detention facility following his arrest and extradition.
In a press briefing on Friday, NBI Director Jaime Santiago told reporters that Teves was not under the NBI’s direct custody but is currently detained at a facility inside the Bureau of Fire Protection compound due to the bureau’s lack of suitable detention space.
“This is only temporary,” Santiago said. “We coordinated an arrangement because we don’t have the proper detention area. If the court rules later on for a transfer, we will comply immediately.”
There had been confusion over the number of detainees sharing the facility, but Santiago clarified that there was “only one detainee in the room.”
The duration of Teves’ stay in the current facility depends on the court’s next moves, the NBI chief said
“The court will decide on the schedule and any transfer orders once we return the warrant,” Santiago said.
Teves, who arrived in the country after being deported from Timor-Leste on Thursday, faces multiple murder charges linked to the 2023 Pamplona killings that included Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and 10 others.
Santiago assured the public that all procedures were being carried out according to the law and in coordination with the judiciary.