SENATE President Pro-Tempore Jinggoy Estrada has reiterated that the Senate will uphold its constitutional duty to hear the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, despite delays in the process.

This assertion comes after Senate President Francis Escudero announced the postponement of the presentation of impeachment articles from June 2 to June 11, raising concerns about the future of the case.

In defending the Senate’s position, Estrada emphasized that while serving as an impeachment court is essential, the Senate’s primary obligation lies in developing and passing legislation that benefits the nation.

Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima on 'The Agenda' at the Club Filipino in San Juan on May 30, 2025 talks about the impeachment case filed against Vice President Sara Duterte and the possible return of former president Rodrigo Duterte from The Hague, Netherlands where he has been detained since March pending his trial for crimes against humanity. PHOTOS BY ISMAEL DE JUAN

“I believe that essential bills should take precedence over impeachment deliberations,” Estrada said, characterizing de Lima’s comments as mere grandstanding.

He expressed confidence that Escudero would not face criticism for prioritizing legislative responsibilities while still fulfilling the Senate’s constitutional duties regarding Duterte’s case.

In resetting the date for presenting impeachment articles, Escudero highlighted the urgency to prioritize the passage of critical bills, particularly since the sine die adjournment marks the end of the current congressional session.

Prioritizing legislative matters was underscored during a recent Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) meeting, which included representatives from the executive branch, the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The legislative priorities discussed during the recent Ledac meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. include vital bill amendments and new measures to enhance governance and public services.

Among the priorities are: 1. Amendments to the Foreign Investors’ Long-Term Lease Act; 2. E-Governance Act; 3. Open Access in Data Transmission (Konektadong Pinoy Act); 4. Rationalization of the Fiscal Mining Regime; 5. Amendments to the Universal Health Care Act; 6. Establishment of the Virology Institute of the Philippines; 7. Government Optimization Act; 8. Amendments to the Right-of-Way Act; 9. Setting the Term of Office of Barangay Officials and Members of the Sangguniang Kabataan; 10. Judicial Fiscal Autonomy; 11. Denatured Alcohol Tax; and 12. Anti-POGO (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator) Act.

The Senate must address over 200 presidential appointments, including those for three Cabinet secretaries, four constitutional commission officials, 39 foreign service officers and 277 armed forces officers.

Sen. Imee Marcos, who is currently visiting former president Rodrigo Duterte in The Hague, aligned with Estrada’s view, saying the Senate should focus on legislative functions rather than the impeachment proceedings, which she labeled as “politicking.”

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel doesn’t see it that way, and has announced plans to address the Senate on June 2, to support the view that legislative efforts should not overshadow the Senate’s role as an impeachment court.

Citing Section 3(4), Article XI of the 1987 Constitution, Pimentel argued that once a verified complaint is received from at least one-third of the House of Representatives, the Senate must act “forthwith.”

On Friday, Mamamayang Liberal Partylist representative-elect Leila de Lima expressed frustration over Escudero’s decision to move the date of the presentation of impeachment evidence.

Interviewed by reporters after a forum in San Juan City, de Lima said that she was already “dismayed” when the Senate did not act on the verified impeachment complaint after it was transmitted from the House of Representatives last February.

“I am looking at the Constitution, malinaw sa akin ‘yung ‘forthwith’ na salita pero hindi nila ginawa. Ngayon na naman na may pag-asa dapat, mag umpisa na sa June 2, wala na naman (My understanding of the word ‘forthwith’ was so clear, but they did not do it. Now that we are hoping to begin on June 2, they postponed it again), so there is every reason to be frustrated,” she said.

De Lima said Escudero could have his own reasons for delaying the presentation of evidence.

“Ang pakiusap ko lang is (I want to tell him that), over and beyond self-interest, over and beyond political interest, and over and beyond self-preservation, sana man lang, laging iniisip kung ano ‘yung nasa constitution and mga prinsipyo ng (I hope he thinks what is contained in the constitution and the principle of) accountability that no one is supposed to be above the law,” she said.

During the forum, de Lima said she is getting mixed signals over the move, since June 2 is the day Congress adjourns sine die.

“I can only foresee [that] on the last day na hindi na pwede, kasi magkakaroon na ng argument na hindi na pwede macarry over ‘yung impeachment proceedings dahil may bagong Kongreso na tayo (the impeachment will not prosper because there is an argument that you cannot carry over the impeachment proceedings because we have a new Congress),” de Lima said.

She reiterated that the possibility of the impeachment trial moving to the next Congress is an “open issue” that needs to be resolved by the Supreme Court.

In a separate statement, House Deputy Majority Leader Paolo Ortega V said the delay is a “disappointment,” given the preparation undertaken by the House.

“Again, it’s in the hands of the Senate. Leadership call sabi ko nga. Pero ang importante eh mabasa na po itong Articles of Impeachment at ma-receive na rin po sa Senado, call po talaga nila ‘yan (Like I said, it’s a leadership call, but what is important is the Articles of Impeachment must be read and received in the Senate. It is their call),” Ortega, also a member of the “Young Guns” bloc in the House, said.