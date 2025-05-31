The Southwest Monsoon (habagat) and the frontal system would bring cloudy to rainy skies over a big part of Luzon, including Metro Manila, state weather bureau Pagasa said early Saturday morning.

In its 4 a.m. weather advisory, Pagasa said that habagat would bring cloudy skies with scattered rains to Ilocos Region and the provinces of Apayao, Abra, Zambales, and Bataan.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are possible in Metro Manila, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, Batanes and the Babuyan Islands in the northernmost part of Luzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the frontal system, a zone where distinct air masses with different characteristics – temperature, humidity, among others – meet and interact.

On the other hand, Visayas and Mindanao would will have localized thunderstorms.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Flash floods or landslides would possibly occur in areas experiencing severe thunderstorms, Pagasa added.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected throughout the country.



