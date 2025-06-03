Good day. Here are the top stories for The Manila Times on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

READ: Marcos retains 18, fires 4

EXECUTIVE Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Tuesday announced the third wave of the Cabinet reshuffle, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ending the tenure of four top government officials and retaining 21 others. At a Palace press briefing, Bersamin said the president declined the resignations of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III, Education Secretary Sonny Angara, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, and Public Works Secretary Manny Bonoan. Also declined were the courtesy resignations of Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes, Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr., Presidential Management Staff Secretary Elaine Masukat, Bureau of Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, and Treasurer of the Philippines Sharon Almanza. The Palace official said that the performance evaluation process was still ongoing, including for officials below Cabinet rank. Meanwhile, Bersamin said Marcos accepted the courtesy resignations of Presidential Commission on the Urban Poor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Meynardo Sabili, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Terrence Calatrava and Presidential Assistant on Muslim Affairs Almarim Tillah. The services of Menandro Espineli as presidential adviser for special concerns were also terminated.

READ: Chinese carrier strike group nears PH

THE Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has intensified its presence in the Western Pacific, with its Liaoning carrier strike group advancing farther south to operate east of the Philippine archipelago. The move, confirmed by Japan’s Joint Staff Office (JSO), marks the furthest deployment of the CNS Liaoning (Hull 16) in the Western Pacific, shifting from waters east of Taiwan to a position east of Samar Island, placing it within close proximity to Philippine territorial waters. Based on the updated tracking data released by the JSO, Liaoning, China’s first aircraft carrier, led a carrier strike group that conducted intensive flight operations while transitioning from waters east of Taiwan toward a position between Samar, Philippines and Guam from May 25 to 30. The Chinese fleet, which includes destroyers Qiqihar (121), Tangshan (122), cruiser Nanchang (101), and fleet oiler Hulunhu (901), carried out at least 260 aircraft launch and recovery operations over five days, a number that analysts say suggests combat-readiness and sustained power projection. According to maritime experts, this marks the furthest deployment of the Liaoning into the Western Pacific to date. They said its position east of Samar and west of Guam is not only symbolic but strategic and that it sends a dual message — one to Taiwan and Japan, and another, more direct one, to the Philippines.

READ: Teves stays in detention center at NBI

FORMER Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. will remain detained at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) facility in Manila while the court has yet to schedule his arraignment, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed Tuesday. Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesman Jose Dominic Clavano IV said the “return” — a legal document certifying that Teves is now under government custody — was submitted to the court on May 30. However, he stressed that no trial can commence until the court issues a formal order for arraignment. Teves is facing multiple criminal charges, including allegations that he masterminded the 2023 assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo. Some of these charges were filed in provincial courts, prompting the DOJ to explore the possibility of consolidating the cases in Metro Manila. The move, according to Clavano, would address logistical and security concerns tied to transporting a high-profile detainee across various jurisdictions. As of Tuesday, however, no formal motion for consolidation has been filed. Clavano said any such effort would require the agreement of the judges handling the respective cases and coordination with DOJ prosecutors.

READ: No bet for Senate chief keen on impeach trial

AS Senate President Francis Escudero continues to draw fire for delaying the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, two other incoming senators are expected to challenge his leadership — neither of whom seem eager about the proceedings. Former Senate president Vicente Sotto III has referred to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s objections to the impeachment of his erstwhile running mate. Returning Sen. Imee Marcos, who described the vice president as her “best friend,” said people should just “accept that the impeachment has lost.” Amid the jostling for the Senate presidency, former senator Franklin Drilon said a senator with a legal background is “better equipped” to preside over the impeachment trial, if such proceedings push through. Drilon said of the three, only Escudero, a graduate of the UP College of Law who passed the Bar in 1994, is a lawyer. In a statement last May 23, Senator Marcos said that some senators have approached her with the proposal to be their candidate for Senate president in the incoming 20th Congress which starts on July 1. Sotto said at least four senators have also urged him to take the Senate presidency in the next Congress. Drilon said that while the Constitution does not require that a senator be a lawyer to preside over an impeachment trial, a senator-lawyer will certainly be better equipped. The former Senate president made the remark in a television interview on Tuesday when asked whether it would be preferable for the impeachment court to be led by a lawyer. Under the 1987 Constitution, the Senate president presides over an impeachment court, except in cases involving the president, where the chief justice presides.

In Business

READ: NG debt hits record P16.75T

THE national government’s (NG) total outstanding debt reached a new record high of P16.75 trillion in April, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) reported on Tuesday. The 0.41-percent or P68.69-billion increase from the previous month’s P16.68 trillion was described as “modest,” and the Treasury said the debt level “remains sustainable.” The uptick, it also said, was minimized by a stronger peso that “reduced the effect of additional borrowings in line with the fiscal program.”The economy continues to grow faster compared to obligations, the Treasury said, keeping the country on track to reducing the debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio below 60 percent by the end of the Marcos administration’s term in 2028. The fiscal deficit is also expected to drop to around 3.8 percent of GDP over the same period. Domestic debt rose to P11.59 trillion in April, 1.85 percent or P211.02 billion higher compared to the previous month. The increase in domestic debt was tempered by the strengthening of the peso, which reduced the value of dollar-denominated domestic securities by P3.85 billion. External debt, on the other hand, fell by 2.68 percent or P142.33 billion to P5.16 trillion in April. Net repayments of P58.28 billion contributed, along with a P124.74-billion decrease in the value of external debt due to the strong peso.

Topping Sports

READ: ROS guns for crucial win vs Terrafirma

RAIN or Shine (ROS) tries to keep its eyes focused on a top 4 finish when it battles woeful Terrafirma in their PBA Season 49 Philippine Cup match on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena. The Elasto Painters enter the game tied with the TNT Tropang 5G for a share of fifth spot in the standings with their 5-3 record. But ROS has a chance to climb to a share of fourth spot with idle Barangay Ginebra with a victory against Terrafirma at 5 p.m. The 7:30 p.m. game features ousted squads Phoenix (2-7) and NorthPort (1-7). ROS coach Yeng Guiao said they have no plans of slowing things down against the Dyip, who have lost their last eight games since opening the tournament with a victory against the Fuel Masters. Guiao admitted they need to generate the confidence booster and momentum heading to their last two games in the elimination round. After Terrafirma, Rain or Shine travels to Cagayan de Oro to play powerhouse San Miguel Beer on Saturday before closing the elims against Ginebra on June 15. Beating the Dyip is imperative for sure, as they prime themselves up for the crucial matches against the Beermen and Gin Kings,who are also both eyeing to secure their respective spots in the top 4 for the playoffs. The top four finishers in the elimination round will get a twice-to-beat advantage entering the quarterfinal round.

READ: OBIENA TO RESUME TRAINING IN EUROPE

FILIPINO pole vault sensation Ernest John “EJ” Obiena will return to Europe after a remarkable run in the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships, where he secured his three-peat title in South Korea. The two-time Olympian is set to compete in Europe and bring pride to the country once more. The World No. 3 pole vaulter will carry huge momentum to his competition all around Europe, where he will make stops in Munich, Rome and the Netherlands. His win at the Asian level served as a huge victory as he bested out his partner, Huang Bokai of China, to clinch the gold medal. Obiena and Bokai tried to clear the 5.82 meters (m), but it was no good. In a jump off at 5.77 m. Obiena cleared the mark at first try, while Bokai failed to do so. After this performance, Obiena will shift his focus to the upcoming tournaments in Europe in preparation for the biggest event: The World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, this September. Obiena still holds the Asian record of the highest clearance with a 6.0-meter mark in the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The 29-year-old pole vaulter is set to make history when he competes in the Diamond League in Oslo and Stockholm.

READ: Opinion

The heat danger of global warming, by the numbers is today’s Times editorial. Read the full version on print or digital or listen to the Voice of the Times. Featured columnists on the front page are Rigoberto Tiglao, Fr. Ranhilio Aquino and Francisco Tatad. Tiglao brands as fake the SWS-Stratbase poll that says that Filipinos support impeachment; Aquino on interdicting the PROC and Tatad on what options do we have for EDSA?

For more news and information, read The Manila Times on print, subscribe to its digital edition or log on to www.manilatimes.net.