MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives’ Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability on Wednesday ended its investigation into the alleged misuse of office funds by Vice President Sara Duterte, as well as those by the Department of Education during her time as Education secretary.

The committee is expected to release a report on the inquiry.

The House impeached Duterte early this year and submitted the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which would convene as an impeachment court.

