MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the swift delivery of medical assistance to persons with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) to help manage their condition, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said Thursday.

The President issued the directive after the Department of Health (DOH) reported that the number of young Filipinos infected with HIV has increased by 500 percent, prompting it to request for the declaration of a national public health emergency,

At a Palace press conference, Herbosa said that an average of 57 HIV cases were recorded everyday from January to March 2025.

“The Department of Health has intensified the distribution of free anti-retroviral or ARV drugs to our countrymen living with HIV or people living with HIV,” Herbosa said.

“President Marcos has ordered that the delivery of this service be facilitated through faster processing in major hospitals visited by people living with HIV,” he added.

Herbosa said that the DOH on Wednesday started the patient appointment system in San Lazaro Hospital, and last week at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital for pregnant women.

“This is to easily obtain the schedule of those who need to consult and receive HIV medication,” he said.

Herbosa also said the Cabinet would tackle the proposal to declare a national public health emergency because of this significant increase in HIV cases.

Latest HIV/AIDS Surveillance Report showed that there were 148,831 HIV cases recorded nationwide from 1984 to March this year.

A total of 5,101 cases were logged during the first quarter of this year, higher than the 3,409 recorded during the same period last year.

Based on DOH data, sexual contact remains the predominant mode of HIV transmission, but has shifted to largely being among males having sex with males since 2007.

To avoid the infection, the DOH advises the practice of the combination prevention method, or the use of condom and lubricants during sex and pre-exposure prophylaxis.

Concerned individuals are also advised to take the free and confidential HIV test offered by the government.

Those who tested positive are urged to consult a physician for appropriate antiretroviral therapy.