MANILA, Philippines — The Home Development Mutual Fund, or the Pag-IBIG Fund, announced on Friday that it was maintaining low interest rates on housing loans until the end of this year.

In a statement, the agency said this was part of its continuing efforts to “make homeownership more affordable and accessible for Filipino workers.”

“We are keeping our housing loan interest rates low to help more Filipino workers achieve their dream of homeownership,” newly-appointed Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees Chairman Jose Ramon Aliling said.

The Pag-IBIG Fund, under its current terms, offers housing loans with interest rates as low as 5.75 percent per annum for a year’s re-pricing period and 6.25 percent for a 3-year period.

Low-income members may avail of special rates under the Pag-IBIG Fund’s Affordable Housing Program to buy socialized housing units at only 3 percent per annum.

Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta said their “sound financial position” makes the continuous low rates possible.

“Pag-IBIG Fund’s prudent fiscal management, strong collections and high-performing loan portfolio continue to keep us financially sound, enabling us to finance our members’ housing needs without external borrowing,” Acosta said.

The Pag-IBIG Fund’s announcement was built on its strong performance in 2025, having released P30.22 billion in home loans in the first quarter alone, benefiting over 20,000 members nationwide, as well as its assets surpassing P1.1 trillion as of March 31 this year.



